Arweave Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.83 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00057164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $313.30 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,412.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00685235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00256698 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.
