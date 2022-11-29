Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance

ARCM stock remained flat at $99.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19.

