Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.39) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.53 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of €5.74 ($5.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.00.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

