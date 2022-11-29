Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $104.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($82.47) to €79.00 ($81.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($103.09) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.