Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006013 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004877 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,797,236 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

