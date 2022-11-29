Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.32. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ASC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
