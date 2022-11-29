Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 7.3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $30.72. 5,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 712,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

