Arcblock Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $444,118.51 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

