Aquila Services Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aquila Services Group Stock Up 16.2 %

AQSG stock traded up GBX 3.88 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 27.88 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2,788.00.

Get Aquila Services Group alerts:

Aquila Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing; treasury strategy and policy, debt, capital market finance, banking, and card merchant services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.