Aquila Services Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aquila Services Group Stock Up 16.2 %
AQSG stock traded up GBX 3.88 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 27.88 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Aquila Services Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2,788.00.
Aquila Services Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.