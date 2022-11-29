Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CFO David Rench Sells 25,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,436.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Rench also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, David Rench acquired 3,490 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $7,503.50.

Applied Blockchain Stock Down 10.7 %

APLD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 719,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

