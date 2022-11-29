Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires $112,000.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,136.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 719,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $28.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

