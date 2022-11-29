Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.45

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
