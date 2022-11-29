Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.45

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $461,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 90.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.