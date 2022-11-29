Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.96 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $758,451.26 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00075785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

