ApeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $317.11 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00025063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 29% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $317.11 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
