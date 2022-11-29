Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. AON comprises 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AON by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

AON traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,374. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

