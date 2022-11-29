Ankr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $212.67 million and $12.32 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,442.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02165666 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $14,748,395.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

