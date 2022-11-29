Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 36.71% 1.92% 1.52% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centerra Gold and American International Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.90%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and American International Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.23 -$381.77 million $1.07 4.70 American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats American International Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American International Ventures

(Get Rating)

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.