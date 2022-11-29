Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $51.33

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

