Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $259.00.

11/18/2022 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $228.00.

11/16/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $200.00.

11/15/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $200.00.

11/14/2022 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $248.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $248.00.

11/1/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $245.00.

10/31/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $229.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $243.00 to $249.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Chart Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/19/2022 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE GTLS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.40. 721,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,084. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

