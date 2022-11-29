Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.39.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

