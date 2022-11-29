Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

