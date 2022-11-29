American International Group Inc. Sells 9,619 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

