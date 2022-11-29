American International Group Inc. Sells 6,645 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.