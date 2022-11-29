American International Group Inc. Sells 5,286 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,728,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

