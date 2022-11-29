American International Group Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Boeing by 50.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.