American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

FHN stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

