American International Group Inc. Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Essential Utilities worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

WTRG stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

