American International Group Inc. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 83.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 662,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 302,080 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

