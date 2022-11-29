American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

NYSE AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $20,141,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 219,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

