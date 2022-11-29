AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Acquires $24,080.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $111,249.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UHAL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 654,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,824,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

