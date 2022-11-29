Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 9,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.