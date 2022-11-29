Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 107000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Altiplano Metals Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.67.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

