Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,744. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

