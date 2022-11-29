Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0882 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $88.16 million and $954,456.41 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

