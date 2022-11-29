Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

