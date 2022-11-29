Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.92% of Allison Transmission worth $144,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

