Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489,401 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.75% of CNH Industrial worth $117,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNHI opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

