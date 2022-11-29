Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,699 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.70% of Align Technology worth $129,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Align Technology by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 364,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 200,091 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $688.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

