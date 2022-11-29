Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $128.84 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $128,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.40. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

