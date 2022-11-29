Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.38% of Roku worth $156,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Roku by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Shares of ROKU opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

