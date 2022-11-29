Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Alkermes worth $158,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $56,494,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

