Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $49.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00075768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,097,816 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,751,390 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

