Aleph Zero (AZERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $161.27 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $161.27 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,506,424 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

