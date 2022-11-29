Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

