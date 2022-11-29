AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $140.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $58,666,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

