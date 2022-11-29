AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.