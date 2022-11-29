Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,455,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

