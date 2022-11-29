Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 277,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $68,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

