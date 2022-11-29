Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.58 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00008578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and $460,370.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002151 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,581 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.