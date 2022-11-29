Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Holdings Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $107.41. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,079 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

